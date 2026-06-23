Police Appeal to Find Rizwan Khaliq Over Weapons and Assault in Leeds

Leeds police are urgently searching for Rizwan Khaliq, 45, wanted on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and carrying two outstanding warrants for assault and drug offences. Officers have launched a wide-ranging hunt to locate Khaliq, who is originally from Bradford and is often spotted in Bradford city centre.

Rizwan Khaliq Wanted

Leeds District officers are actively seeking Khaliq, believing he may currently be in or near Bradford due to his known frequent presence there.

Serious Warrants Issued

Khaliq faces serious allegations including possession of an offensive weapon, plus separate warrants linked to assault and drug-related crimes. Police say finding him is vital to advancing these investigations.

Public Urged To Help

Anyone with information about Khaliq’s whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately by calling 101 and quoting reference number 13260272446.