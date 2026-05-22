Omarie Adams Jailed 20 Years for Leeds Rape of Teen Girl

Omarie Adams, 34, of Second Avenue, Armley, was sentenced to an extended 20-year custodial term today after being convicted of multiple sexual offences against a 13-year-old girl in Leeds. The attacks took place on 11 September 2025, and Adams was added to the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely as well as being issued a restraining order. West Yorkshire Police led the investigation that secured his conviction.

Lengthy Abuse In Leeds

Adams, a stranger to the victim, abducted the girl in broad daylight and drove her to several locations across Leeds, sexually abusing her over a period of two hours. His claim during the trial that he did not notice her school jumper was rejected by the court.

Victims Powerful Statement

The victim bravely delivered a personal statement revealing the profound impact of the attack on her self-worth and mental health. She described feeling “useless” and likened herself to “cheap tat” to be used at will. Her courage was praised by Detective Constable Ellie Middlemass.

Police Praise Bravery

Detective Constable Middlemass commended the victim’s resolve and the detailed information that helped identify Adams, including a phone number he gave the victim after the abuse. She urged other victims of sexual offences to come forward, assuring them of strong police support and a commitment to justice.

Justice Delivered In Court

Adams was found guilty on 18 March 2026 of four counts of rape, one count of assault by penetration, and one count of sexual assault. The court’s extended sentence and indefinite sex offender registration reflect the severity of his crimes.

“Adams subjected a vulnerable young girl to hours of atrocious abuse, and this has understandably had a significant impact on her life,” said Det Con Middlemass. “I hope knowing Adams will spend a long time in prison gives her some comfort as she rebuilds her life.”

The victim concluded with a firm statement: “I want Adams to be locked away so he faces justice and cannot hurt anyone else. He has taken away my dignity – something I will never get back. I hope he rots in prison.”