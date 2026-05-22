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SWIFT RESPONCE Suspected Car Thief Arrested and Stolen Vehicle Recovered in Thanet

Suspected Car Thief Arrested and Stolen Vehicle Recovered in Thanet

Thanet police arrested a 24-year-old woman on suspicion of stealing a car in Ramsgate and recovered the vehicle in Broadstairs on Monday 18 May 2026. Officers acted after spotting a suspicious black Vauxhall Astra in Margate Road shortly after 3pm.

Swift Police Response

Patrolling officers noticed the car and followed it to a nearby car park where the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

Foot Chase Leads To Arrest

The woman was caught near Star Lane after a brief pursuit and taken into custody.

Vehicle Seized Appeal

The stolen car was seized by police. The suspect was later bailed while enquiries continue into the theft and two driving offences.

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