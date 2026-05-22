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POLICE WARNING Wiltshire Police Warn After Children Swim in Dangerous Purton Quarry

Wiltshire Police Warn After Children Swim in Dangerous Purton Quarry

Wiltshire Police have issued an urgent warning after children were spotted swimming in a quarry near Purton, close to Swindon. The force raised concerns over the extreme dangers posed by youths entering the private site and swimming in deep, cold water. The alert comes as rising temperatures ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend and school half-term increase the risk of these incidents.

Severe Dangers Highlighted

A police spokesperson explained the significant risks of swimming in the quarry, including cold water shock from the very deep water and unstable edges that can collapse without warning. Hidden underwater hazards further increase the danger, even during warm weather.

Private Property Strictly Off-limits

Wiltshire Police emphasised that the quarry is private land and swimming there is prohibited. Officers are urging parents and guardians to have conversations with children about the perils of entering the area.

Safety Appeal To Families

The local Neighbourhood Policing Team has called for community cooperation to prevent accidents during the school holidays. They reminded families to reinforce safety messages so everyone can enjoy the upcoming break without harm.

“We want everyone to enjoy the Bank Holiday and half-term break safely. Please help us keep everyone safe by reinforcing this message at home.”

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