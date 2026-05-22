Mother’s Plea Against Knife Crime After Son’s Moss Side Stabbing Death

The grief-stricken mother of Mohanad Abdullaahi Goobe, 15, who was fatally stabbed in Moss Side, south manchester/">Manchester, last September, has delivered a heartfelt plea against knife crime. Mohanad’s death, caused by a violent altercation between youths, highlights the ongoing knife crime issues facing local communities and the devastating impact on families.

Heartbreaking Victim Statement

Mohanad’s mother, Amaley, read an emotional impact statement in court, condemning knife crime and urging young people not to carry weapons. She described Mohanad as a “lovable, sometimes cheeky” boy whose life was tragically cut short by a choice to carry and use a knife.

Life Sentences Delivered

On Thursday 21 May 2026, three teenagers were sentenced at Bolton Crown Court for Mohanad’s murder. Two received youth life sentences, set at 19 and 18 years respectively, while the third was handed a six-year determinate sentence. The defendants’ identities remain protected due to their ages.

Call To End Knife Culture

Amaley expressed anger and sorrow, questioning why knife carrying has become normalised among youths. She stressed that Mohanad had no gang ties and was not involved in trouble before the fatal dispute, underscoring the senselessness of the crime.

Tragic Loss In Moss Side

The killing has left a deep scar on the Moss Side community and serves as a stark warning about the consequences of knife violence. Mohanad’s mother hopes his death will not be just another tragic statistic, urging young people to think twice before carrying knives.