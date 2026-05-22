Urgent Skin Cancer Warning for Millions of Brits Ahead of Heatwave

More than 20,000 new melanoma cases were recorded across the UK in 2022, Cancer Research UK has revealed, with the charity warning millions of Brits to take urgent skin cancer precautions ahead of this weekend’s heatwave. The nation is urged to cover up, seek shade, and regularly apply sunscreen to reduce risks during the high UV exposure expected over the bank holiday.

Soaring Melanoma Cases

Cancer Research UK reports melanoma—the deadliest form of skin cancer—has reached a record high of 20,980 diagnoses in one year, with projections estimating a rise to 26,500 cases annually by 2040. The increase is partly driven by higher awareness and overdiagnosis but highlights growing public health concerns.

Preventable But Deadly

Michelle Mitchell, chief executive of Cancer Research UK, stressed the importance of sun safety, saying 90% of melanoma cases are preventable and early detection dramatically improves survival rates. Key advice includes avoiding strong sun between 11am and 3pm, wearing wide-brimmed hats, UV-protection sunglasses, and sunscreen with a minimum SPF 30.

Early Warning Signs

People are urged to regularly #CheckYourSkin for new or changing moles, non-healing sores, or unusual skin marks and to visit their GP promptly if concerned. Skin cancer symptoms can often be mistaken or ignored but acting early can save lives.

Personal Story Highlights Risk

Rebecca Dance, 39, from Wokingham, was diagnosed with malignant melanoma despite not using sunbeds or excessive sunbathing. She described the shock of her diagnosis and urged others not to delay seeking medical advice when noticing skin changes, crediting early detection with saving her life.

Sun Safety Tips

Seek shade during peak sun hours (11am-3pm)

Wear sun-protective clothing and broad hats

Use sunscreen rated SPF 30 or higher with four to five stars

Be vigilant for skin changes and consult your GP quickly

With the bank holiday heatwave set to increase sun exposure risks, Cancer Research UK and its partners urge everyone to act now to protect themselves against the rising tide of preventable skin cancer cases.