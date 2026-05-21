Erith Man Admits Fraud Over Personal Independence Payments

Tony Paul Rose, 32, from Swallow Close in Erith, pleaded guilty at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on May 12 to failing to notify a change in his health condition that affected his entitlement to Personal Independence Payments (PIP). The offence spanned from December 4, 2022, to October 24, 2023, during which Rose did not inform the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) about improvements in his health that impacted his benefit eligibility.

Admission At Bromley Court

Rose appeared before magistrates, where he admitted to the benefit fraud charge. His case was adjourned to allow the preparation of a pre-sentence report, reflecting the court’s intent to consider the full circumstances before sentencing.

Benefit Changes Left Undisclosed

During the period in question, Rose failed to disclose to the DWP that his health condition had improved. This omission meant he continued to claim Personal Independence Payments without entitlement.

Next Court Date Set

He was granted unconditional bail and is scheduled to return to Bromley Magistrates’ Court in July for sentencing. Authorities continue to monitor cases where benefit fraud undermines public resources.