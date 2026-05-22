Huge Oil Tanker Detained in Southampton Over Safety Concerns

A massive crude oil tanker named Plata Glory has been detained at Southampton port by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) since May 14 due to serious safety concerns. The 333-metre vessel, registered under the Marshall Islands flag, was discharging at Fawley Refinery before being moved to Southampton’s City Cruise Terminal, where it remains moored.

Safety Management Failings

The MCA ordered the detention after identifying the tanker’s failure to comply with the International Safety Management (ISM) Code. Issues included poor emergency preparedness and inadequate arrangements to maintain weathertight integrity, raising doubts about the ship’s seaworthiness.

Vessel Status And Location

Built in 2009, Plata Glory arrived at Southampton around 12.30pm on May 17. Since detention, it has been marked as ‘broken up’ in service status and remains moored at berth 101 within the port.

Fresh Details

“Surveyors will reassess the vessel to ensure its seaworthiness before release from detention,” said an MCA spokesperson.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency will continue inspecting the tanker to confirm all safety compliance measures are met before allowing it to sail again.

Environmental And Regulatory Impact

The ISM Code is a global safety standard established by the International Maritime Organisation to prevent accidents and protect the marine environment. This detention highlights ongoing enforcement to uphold safety in Southampton’s busy oil shipping operations.