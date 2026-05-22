Watch Live
  • Home
  • Breaking News - UK News

SHIP DETAINED Huge Oil Tanker Detained in Southampton Over Safety Concerns

Huge Oil Tanker Detained in Southampton Over Safety Concerns

A massive crude oil tanker named Plata Glory has been detained at Southampton port by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) since May 14 due to serious safety concerns. The 333-metre vessel, registered under the Marshall Islands flag, was discharging at Fawley Refinery before being moved to Southampton’s City Cruise Terminal, where it remains moored.

Safety Management Failings

The MCA ordered the detention after identifying the tanker’s failure to comply with the International Safety Management (ISM) Code. Issues included poor emergency preparedness and inadequate arrangements to maintain weathertight integrity, raising doubts about the ship’s seaworthiness.

Vessel Status And Location

Built in 2009, Plata Glory arrived at Southampton around 12.30pm on May 17. Since detention, it has been marked as ‘broken up’ in service status and remains moored at berth 101 within the port.

Fresh Details

“Surveyors will reassess the vessel to ensure its seaworthiness before release from detention,” said an MCA spokesperson.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency will continue inspecting the tanker to confirm all safety compliance measures are met before allowing it to sail again.

Environmental And Regulatory Impact

The ISM Code is a global safety standard established by the International Maritime Organisation to prevent accidents and protect the marine environment. This detention highlights ongoing enforcement to uphold safety in Southampton’s busy oil shipping operations.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Five Arrested in Tameside Over Local Election Fraud Investigation

FRAUD PROBE Five Arrested in Tameside Over Local Election Fraud Investigation

UK News
Cambridge Stalker Jailed for Harassment and Blackmail of Ex-Partner

STALKER SENTANCED Cambridge Stalker Jailed for Harassment and Blackmail of Ex-Partner

UK News
Three Teen Boys Avoid Jail After Rape Convictions in Fordingbridge

SENTANCE OUTRAGE Three Teen Boys Avoid Jail After Rape Convictions in Fordingbridge

UK News
Sarah Ngaba Found Guilty of Murdering Daughter Eliza in Telford

BABY KILLER Sarah Ngaba Found Guilty of Murdering Daughter Eliza in Telford

UK News
Man Jailed for GBH After Razor Blade Attack in Stockton

BLADE ATTACK Man Jailed for GBH After Razor Blade Attack in Stockton

UK News
Man Jailed for 29 Years for Borehamwood Pipe Bomb Attempted Murder

BOMB PLOT Man Jailed for 29 Years for Borehamwood Pipe Bomb Attempted Murder

UK News
Dagenham Police Chase Ends With Passenger Injured After Car Pursuit

POLICE CHASE Dagenham Police Chase Ends With Passenger Injured After Car Pursuit

UK News
Sittingbourne Sex Offender Jailed for Breaching Restrictions and New Crimes

SEX CHARGES Sittingbourne Sex Offender Jailed for Breaching Restrictions and New Crimes

UK News
Murder and Manslaughter Convictions in Easterton Fatal Stabbing Case

FATAL STABBING Murder and Manslaughter Convictions in Easterton Fatal Stabbing Case

UK News
Police Release E-Fit of Unidentified Woman Found Dead in Camborne Woods

POLICE APPEAL Police Release E-Fit of Unidentified Woman Found Dead in Camborne Woods

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Teacher Jamie Varley Denies Killing Adopted Baby Preston in Preston Trial

TRIAL UPDATE Teacher Jamie Varley Denies Killing Adopted Baby Preston in Preston Trial

Court News, UK News
Teacher Jamie Varley Denies Killing Adopted Baby Preston in Preston Trial

Teacher Jamie Varley Denies Killing Adopted Baby Preston in Preston Trial

Court News, UK News
Man Charged With Murder After Woman Found Dead in Durrington

FATAL COLLISION Motorcyclist Dies After Crash at Wiltshire Crossroads Near Wroughton

UK News
Man Charged With Murder After Woman Found Dead in Durrington

Motorcyclist Dies After Crash at Wiltshire Crossroads Near Wroughton

UK News
Erith Man Admits Fraud Over Personal Independence Payments

IN THE DOCK Erith Man Admits Fraud Over Personal Independence Payments

UK News
Erith Man Admits Fraud Over Personal Independence Payments

Erith Man Admits Fraud Over Personal Independence Payments

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Car Hits Pedestrians in Enfield Town — Driver Detained By Police

POLICE PROBE Car Hits Pedestrians in Enfield Town — Driver Detained By Police

UK News
Car Hits Pedestrians in Enfield Town — Driver Detained By Police

Car Hits Pedestrians in Enfield Town — Driver Detained By Police

UK News
Manchester Arndale Knife Threat CCTV Appeal by Police

KNIFE POINT ATTACK Manchester Arndale Knife Threat CCTV Appeal by Police

UK News
Manchester Arndale Knife Threat CCTV Appeal by Police

Manchester Arndale Knife Threat CCTV Appeal by Police

UK News
Coventry Man Jailed 27 Years For Fatal Stabbing of Anthony Priestley

MURDER CHARGE Coventry Man Jailed 27 Years For Fatal Stabbing of Anthony Priestley

UK News
Coventry Man Jailed 27 Years For Fatal Stabbing of Anthony Priestley

Coventry Man Jailed 27 Years For Fatal Stabbing of Anthony Priestley

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Police Investigate Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Over Sexual Offences in UK

ANDREW SEX PRIBE Police Investigate Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Over Sexual Offences in UK

UK News
Police Investigate Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Over Sexual Offences in UK

Police Investigate Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Over Sexual Offences in UK

UK News
Norfolk Man Arrested Over Misconduct Probe Linked to Epstein Files

POLICE UPDATE Norfolk Man Arrested Over Misconduct Probe Linked to Epstein Files

UK News
Norfolk Man Arrested Over Misconduct Probe Linked to Epstein Files

Norfolk Man Arrested Over Misconduct Probe Linked to Epstein Files

UK News
Cowboy Builders Jailed for £1.3m Fraud on Vulnerable UK Victims

Cowboy Builders Jailed for £1.3m Fraud on Vulnerable UK Victims

UK News
Cowboy Builders Jailed for £1.3m Fraud on Vulnerable UK Victims

Cowboy Builders Jailed for £1.3m Fraud on Vulnerable UK Victims

UK News
Watch Live