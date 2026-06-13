Reform Councillor Maurice Eglin Quits Over Islamophobic And Anti-Trans Tweets

Maurice Eglin, chairman of Reform UK on North Northamptonshire Council, has stepped down following the resurfacing of his offensive tweets, including Islamophobic and anti-trans comments, dating up to June 2024. The embarrassment has raised serious questions about his role and the council’s integrity amid public backlash.

Offensive Tweets Unearthed

Among the posts that triggered outrage were Eglin’s derogatory remarks about Islam, describing it as a “hate, evil Religion” and sharing provocative images. He also defended far-right figure Tommy Robinson and expressed hostility towards the LGBTQ+ community, specifically targeting transgender rights.

Admission And Apology

In response to the controversy, Eglin admitted to being a “keyboard warrior” during that period and apologised, saying his past remarks no longer reflect his views. He committed not to post such content again, but the backlash forced his resignation as council chairman.

Impact On Reform UK

This latest episode marks another blow for Reform UK, a party struggling with multiple councillors caught up in social media scandals. Critics argue that such comments have been politically damaging and point to a wider issue of outdated attitudes within the party ranks, especially on sensitive social issues.

Political Consequences

Despite the growing controversy, Reform councillors continue to face scrutiny over long-buried online content. With Eglin’s departure, there are calls for a thorough review of candidate vetting and social media conduct protocols to restore public trust.