Plymouth Residents Honoured for Bravery in Emergency Situations

Four Plymouth residents have been publicly recognised for their courageous actions during emergency situations, with awards presented by Chief Superintendent Alexandra Doughty in July 2026. Their selfless efforts included life-saving interventions and first aid that helped those in critical need across the city.

Life-saving Bravery

Rebecca Ferris received a Superintendent’s Certificate for performing CPR on an unresponsive man she found while rock climbing, acting decisively under extreme circumstances to save a life.

Quick Thinking Rescue

Joanne Raw was honoured for helping a cyclist trapped beneath a vehicle after a collision, using a car jack to free them, demonstrating quick thinking and calm under pressure.

Community Compassion

Two other members of the public were recognised for working together to provide first aid to a person who collapsed in the street, stabilising them until emergency services arrived.

Police And Partner Awards

Alongside the public heroes, police officers, staff, and partner agencies were acknowledged for their exceptional dedication and bravery in protecting the community throughout challenging incidents.

Honouring Everyday Heroes

“It is a reminder of the strength, resilience and compassion that exists across our communities in Plymouth. I am proud to stand alongside such incredible people,” said Chief Superintendent Alexandra Doughty.

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