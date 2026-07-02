Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

HEROIC ACTS Plymouth Residents Honoured for Bravery in Emergency Situations

Plymouth Residents Honoured for Bravery in Emergency Situations

Four Plymouth residents have been publicly recognised for their courageous actions during emergency situations, with awards presented by Chief Superintendent Alexandra Doughty in July 2026. Their selfless efforts included life-saving interventions and first aid that helped those in critical need across the city.

Life-saving Bravery

Rebecca Ferris received a Superintendent’s Certificate for performing CPR on an unresponsive man she found while rock climbing, acting decisively under extreme circumstances to save a life.

Quick Thinking Rescue

Joanne Raw was honoured for helping a cyclist trapped beneath a vehicle after a collision, using a car jack to free them, demonstrating quick thinking and calm under pressure.

Community Compassion

Two other members of the public were recognised for working together to provide first aid to a person who collapsed in the street, stabilising them until emergency services arrived.

Police And Partner Awards

Alongside the public heroes, police officers, staff, and partner agencies were acknowledged for their exceptional dedication and bravery in protecting the community throughout challenging incidents.

Honouring Everyday Heroes

“It is a reminder of the strength, resilience and compassion that exists across our communities in Plymouth. I am proud to stand alongside such incredible people,” said Chief Superintendent Alexandra Doughty.

Those inspired to join Devon & Cornwall Police can find more information on careers here.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Harry Brook Ready to Accept England Test Captaincy After Stokes Retirement

CAPTAINCY CALL Harry Brook Ready to Accept England Test Captaincy After Stokes Retirement

UK News
Campaigners Demand UK Probe Into Brooke George Dubai Death Case

JUSTICE CALL Campaigners Demand UK Probe Into Brooke George Dubai Death Case

UK News
Hiker Dies After 500ft Fall From Maricá Cliff While Posing For Photo

FATAL FALL Hiker Dies After 500ft Fall From Maricá Cliff While Posing For Photo

UK News
Afghan Men Jailed for Bristol Teen Rape and Smuggling to France

COURT VERDICT Afghan Men Jailed for Bristol Teen Rape and Smuggling to France

UK News
Mother And Daughter Killed On Plymouth Pedestrian Crossing By Elderly Driver

FATAL CROSSING Mother And Daughter Killed On Plymouth Pedestrian Crossing By Elderly Driver

UK News
Man 45 Stabbed In Ruislip As 55-Year-Old Arrested At Scene

STABBING ARREST Man 45 Stabbed In Ruislip As 55-Year-Old Arrested At Scene

UK News
Ex-Humberside Police Comms Head Jailed Over Child Sex Abuses in Hull

POLICE JAILING Ex-Humberside Police Comms Head Jailed Over Child Sex Abuses in Hull

UK News
Teenager Admits Guilt in Glasgow Murder Trial of Amen Teklay

MURDER TRIAL Teenager Admits Guilt in Glasgow Murder Trial of Amen Teklay

UK News
Police Appeal After Teenage Boy Assaulted at Carlyon Bay Beach St Austell

POLICE APPEAL Police Appeal After Teenage Boy Assaulted at Carlyon Bay Beach St Austell

UK News
Police Appeal To Find Missing Suffolk Teenager Spotted In Kent

FIND HIM Police Appeal To Find Missing Suffolk Teenager Spotted In Kent

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Drink-Drive Father Fails to Appear After Milton Keynes Baby Death Conviction

MANHUNT Drink-Drive Father Fails to Appear After Milton Keynes Baby Death Conviction

UK News
Drink-Drive Father Fails to Appear After Milton Keynes Baby Death Conviction

Drink-Drive Father Fails to Appear After Milton Keynes Baby Death Conviction

UK News
Four Charged After Serious Assault in Headcorn with Weapons

POLICE CHARGES Four Charged After Serious Assault in Headcorn with Weapons

UK News
Four Charged After Serious Assault in Headcorn with Weapons

Four Charged After Serious Assault in Headcorn with Weapons

UK News
Taxi Driver Convicted of Highland Rape Faces Licence Review

LICENCE CONTROVERSY Taxi Driver Convicted of Highland Rape Faces Licence Review

UK News
Taxi Driver Convicted of Highland Rape Faces Licence Review

Taxi Driver Convicted of Highland Rape Faces Licence Review

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Portsmouth RNLI Volunteer Josh Owens Honoured for Life-Saving Efforts

VOLUNTEER TRIBUTE Portsmouth RNLI Volunteer Josh Owens Honoured for Life-Saving Efforts

UK News
Portsmouth RNLI Volunteer Josh Owens Honoured for Life-Saving Efforts

Portsmouth RNLI Volunteer Josh Owens Honoured for Life-Saving Efforts

UK News
Heathrow Security Officer Loses Discrimination Case Over Pro-Palestine Badge

BADGE BATTLE Heathrow Security Officer Loses Discrimination Case Over Pro-Palestine Badge

UK News
Heathrow Security Officer Loses Discrimination Case Over Pro-Palestine Badge

Heathrow Security Officer Loses Discrimination Case Over Pro-Palestine Badge

UK News
13-Year-Old Boy Dies After Entering Water at Royal Victoria Dock London

TRAGIC DROWNING 13-Year-Old Boy Dies After Entering Water at Royal Victoria Dock London

UK News
13-Year-Old Boy Dies After Entering Water at Royal Victoria Dock London

13-Year-Old Boy Dies After Entering Water at Royal Victoria Dock London

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Kent Police Release CCTV in Dartford Sexual Assault Probe

SEX ATTACK Kent Police Release CCTV in Dartford Sexual Assault Probe

UK News
Kent Police Release CCTV in Dartford Sexual Assault Probe

Kent Police Release CCTV in Dartford Sexual Assault Probe

UK News
Two Released After Swindon Gorse Hill Shooting Investigation

POLICE UPDATE Two Released After Swindon Gorse Hill Shooting Investigation

UK News
Two Released After Swindon Gorse Hill Shooting Investigation

Two Released After Swindon Gorse Hill Shooting Investigation

UK News
Katie Price Buys £2,000 Puppy in Dubai After Two Cats Go Missing

PET DRAMA Katie Price Buys £2,000 Puppy in Dubai After Two Cats Go Missing

UK News
Katie Price Buys £2,000 Puppy in Dubai After Two Cats Go Missing

Katie Price Buys £2,000 Puppy in Dubai After Two Cats Go Missing

UK News
Watch Live