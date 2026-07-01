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TOWER FIRE Telecoms Tower Blaze Near A299 Thanet Way in Broomfield Herne Bay

Telecoms Tower Blaze Near A299 Thanet Way in Broomfield Herne Bay

A telecommunications tower caught fire this evening in the Broomfield area of Herne Bay, close to the A299 Thanet Way. Emergency services, including fire crews and an ambulance, responded rapidly to the blaze on Margate Road near the A299 slip road. The incident caused heavy smoke to billow above the tower, raising concerns for locals and road users.

Flames Visible From Road

Dramatic footage and images from the scene showed the telecoms mast fully ablaze. Thick smoke plumes were visible from the nearby main road, prompting swift action by firefighters to tackle the blaze and ensure public safety.

Eyewitnesses Describe Scene

Residents nearby reported seeing smoke before fire engines arrived. An eyewitness told KentOnline: “I saw some smoke coming out; I didn’t know what it was. The fire engines were coming past and some people were coming along telling me that a mast is on fire. It was the fire engines that really made us aware something was happening.”

BT Owns The Tower

The mast involved in the fire is understood to be owned by BT. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation, but emergency crews worked quickly to contain the fire at this key telecoms infrastructure site.

Traffic And Safety Measures

Given the tower’s proximity to the busy A299 Thanet Way, authorities monitored traffic conditions closely to avoid disruption and maintain safety on the road while emergency services dealt with the incident.

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