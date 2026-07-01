Man Charged Over Explosive Substance and Crossbow Attack in Hawkinge

Mark Humberstone, 61, was charged after Kent Police discovered an explosive substance during a search of his Hawkinge home on Tuesday 16 June 2026. Officers arrested Humberstone at his property on Churchill Walk following reports he used a crossbow to fire arrows at a neighbour’s front porch.

Explosive Substance Found

Specialist personnel from the British Army assessed suspicious items seized from the property. One item has since been confirmed as a viable explosive, and all have been taken for further examination.

Multiple Charges Filed

At Margate Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 30 June, Humberstone was charged with possession of an explosive substance for unlawful purposes, criminal damage to a neighbour’s porch, and possession of four illegal weapons, all knuckledusters, kept at his home.

Remanded In Custody

Humberstone remains in custody and is due to appear at Canterbury Crown Court for a plea hearing on Monday 3 August.