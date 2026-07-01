Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

REMANDED TO PRISON Man Charged Over Explosive Substance and Crossbow Attack in Hawkinge

Man Charged Over Explosive Substance and Crossbow Attack in Hawkinge

Mark Humberstone, 61, was charged after Kent Police discovered an explosive substance during a search of his Hawkinge home on Tuesday 16 June 2026. Officers arrested Humberstone at his property on Churchill Walk following reports he used a crossbow to fire arrows at a neighbour’s front porch.

Explosive Substance Found

Specialist personnel from the British Army assessed suspicious items seized from the property. One item has since been confirmed as a viable explosive, and all have been taken for further examination.

Multiple Charges Filed

At Margate Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 30 June, Humberstone was charged with possession of an explosive substance for unlawful purposes, criminal damage to a neighbour’s porch, and possession of four illegal weapons, all knuckledusters, kept at his home.

Remanded In Custody

Humberstone remains in custody and is due to appear at Canterbury Crown Court for a plea hearing on Monday 3 August.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Campaigners Demand UK Probe Into Brooke George Dubai Death Case

JUSTICE CALL Campaigners Demand UK Probe Into Brooke George Dubai Death Case

UK News
Hiker Dies After 500ft Fall From Maricá Cliff While Posing For Photo

FATAL FALL Hiker Dies After 500ft Fall From Maricá Cliff While Posing For Photo

UK News
Afghan Men Jailed for Bristol Teen Rape and Smuggling to France

COURT VERDICT Afghan Men Jailed for Bristol Teen Rape and Smuggling to France

UK News
Mother And Daughter Killed On Plymouth Pedestrian Crossing By Elderly Driver

FATAL CROSSING Mother And Daughter Killed On Plymouth Pedestrian Crossing By Elderly Driver

UK News
Man 45 Stabbed In Ruislip As 55-Year-Old Arrested At Scene

STABBING ARREST Man 45 Stabbed In Ruislip As 55-Year-Old Arrested At Scene

UK News
Ex-Humberside Police Comms Head Jailed Over Child Sex Abuses in Hull

POLICE JAILING Ex-Humberside Police Comms Head Jailed Over Child Sex Abuses in Hull

UK News
Teenager Admits Guilt in Glasgow Murder Trial of Amen Teklay

MURDER TRIAL Teenager Admits Guilt in Glasgow Murder Trial of Amen Teklay

UK News
Police Appeal After Teenage Boy Assaulted at Carlyon Bay Beach St Austell

POLICE APPEAL Police Appeal After Teenage Boy Assaulted at Carlyon Bay Beach St Austell

UK News
Police Appeal To Find Missing Suffolk Teenager Spotted In Kent

FIND HIM Police Appeal To Find Missing Suffolk Teenager Spotted In Kent

UK News
Jamie Varley Child Murder Spurs Urgent Adoption Review in Oldham

SYSTEMIC FAILURE Jamie Varley Child Murder Spurs Urgent Adoption Review in Oldham

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Four Charged After Serious Assault in Headcorn with Weapons

POLICE CHARGES Four Charged After Serious Assault in Headcorn with Weapons

UK News
Four Charged After Serious Assault in Headcorn with Weapons

Four Charged After Serious Assault in Headcorn with Weapons

UK News
Taxi Driver Convicted of Highland Rape Faces Licence Review

LICENCE CONTROVERSY Taxi Driver Convicted of Highland Rape Faces Licence Review

UK News
Taxi Driver Convicted of Highland Rape Faces Licence Review

Taxi Driver Convicted of Highland Rape Faces Licence Review

UK News
4 Movie Heists That Could Work In Real Life Explained

HEIST REALITY 4 Movie Heists That Could Work In Real Life Explained

UK News
4 Movie Heists That Could Work In Real Life Explained

4 Movie Heists That Could Work In Real Life Explained

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Heathrow Security Officer Loses Discrimination Case Over Pro-Palestine Badge

BADGE BATTLE Heathrow Security Officer Loses Discrimination Case Over Pro-Palestine Badge

UK News
Heathrow Security Officer Loses Discrimination Case Over Pro-Palestine Badge

Heathrow Security Officer Loses Discrimination Case Over Pro-Palestine Badge

UK News
13-Year-Old Boy Dies After Entering Water at Royal Victoria Dock London

TRAGIC DROWNING 13-Year-Old Boy Dies After Entering Water at Royal Victoria Dock London

UK News
13-Year-Old Boy Dies After Entering Water at Royal Victoria Dock London

13-Year-Old Boy Dies After Entering Water at Royal Victoria Dock London

UK News
Missing Teen Shanza Sought in Bradford Police Appeal

FIND HER Missing Teen Shanza Sought in Bradford Police Appeal

UK News
Missing Teen Shanza Sought in Bradford Police Appeal

Missing Teen Shanza Sought in Bradford Police Appeal

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Two Released After Swindon Gorse Hill Shooting Investigation

POLICE UPDATE Two Released After Swindon Gorse Hill Shooting Investigation

UK News
Two Released After Swindon Gorse Hill Shooting Investigation

Two Released After Swindon Gorse Hill Shooting Investigation

UK News
Katie Price Buys £2,000 Puppy in Dubai After Two Cats Go Missing

PET DRAMA Katie Price Buys £2,000 Puppy in Dubai After Two Cats Go Missing

UK News
Katie Price Buys £2,000 Puppy in Dubai After Two Cats Go Missing

Katie Price Buys £2,000 Puppy in Dubai After Two Cats Go Missing

UK News
Mexico Fans Kept Ecuador Team Awake Outside Hotel Ahead Of World Cup Clash

FAN MAYHEM Mexico Fans Kept Ecuador Team Awake Outside Hotel Ahead Of World Cup Clash

UK News
Mexico Fans Kept Ecuador Team Awake Outside Hotel Ahead Of World Cup Clash

Mexico Fans Kept Ecuador Team Awake Outside Hotel Ahead Of World Cup Clash

UK News
Watch Live