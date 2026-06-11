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TORTURE NIGHTMARE Belfast Man Stabbed After Surviving Brutal Torture by Drugs Gang

Belfast Man Stabbed After Surviving Brutal Torture by Drugs Gang

Stephen Ogilvie, 44, was viciously stabbed and slashed in Belfast on Monday, suffering serious facial and eye injuries. Ogilvie, who has learning and hearing difficulties, has a harrowing history of violence, including surviving a horrific torture and attempted immolation by a Scottish drugs gang 25 years ago, police confirmed. His recent attack occurred days after he helped a Sudanese neighbour settle into the local area.

Past Torture Nightmare

In 2001, Ogilvie lived with drug dealer David McLeave in Livingston, Scotland, after moving from Northern Ireland. McLeave and his associates kidnapped Ogilvie, drugged him with GHB, burned him with cigarettes, stripped him, doused him in aftershave, and set him on fire while filming and laughing. Ogilvie escaped with severe injuries and returned to Northern Ireland. McLeave was later jailed for 14 years, and his accomplices received sentences for related crimes.

Brutal Recent Attack

On Monday, Ogilvie was attacked in the street by a Sudanese man he had recently assisted by letting him move in nearby. The assault left Ogilvie with deep cuts to his face, neck, and back, including the loss of his left eye and grave damage to his right eye, putting his sight at severe risk. He remains in the hospital, recovering from life-changing injuries.

Tragic Pattern Of Violence

Ogilvie’s traumatic history illustrates the ongoing vulnerability faced by those with disabilities. Despite showing kindness, he has endured repeated violent attacks over decades. His current condition highlights serious concerns about community safety and support for vulnerable individuals in Belfast.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Local police continue to investigate the stabbing/" title="Stabbing" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">stabbing and urge anyone with information to come forward to assist their enquiries. The attack has shocked the community, raising fears around neighbourhood security and the challenges faced by those trying to rebuild their lives after past traumas.

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Topics :Crime

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