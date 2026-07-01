Kent Police Release CCTV in Dartford Sexual Assault Probe

Kent Police have issued CCTV footage as part of their ongoing investigation into a sexual assault reported on Home Gardens Footbridge in Dartford. The alleged incident, where a woman was inappropriately touched by another woman, occurred on 1 June 2026 between 3.30pm and 3.45pm. Officers are urging the public to come forward with information to aid the probe.

Key Details Released

The assault involved unwanted contact beneath the victim’s clothing. Police arrived following reports from the victim and have now stepped up their efforts by releasing an image of a woman who may have crucial information related to the incident.

Public Appeal

Authorities are asking anyone who recognises the woman in the released CCTV or has any relevant details to contact Kent Police at 01474 366149, quoting reference 46/87895/26. To provide information anonymously, individuals can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit their website.

Ongoing Investigation

The investigation is active and police stress the importance of community assistance in identifying those involved. No arrests have been announced as inquiries continue.