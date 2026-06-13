Anthony Gordon’s England World Cup Portrait Sparks Princess Diana Comparisons

England’s official World Cup portraits have been released, and Anthony Gordon’s striking image has set social media abuzz with comparisons to Princess Diana. Captured in England, the photoshoot has drawn mixed reactions for its unusual styling, which some describe as a blend of cheesy 90s high school poses and sombre memorial vibes.

Portrait Sparks Internet Debate

Fans and critics alike have taken to social media to discuss the portraits, with many puzzled over the players’ expressions and poses. Gordon’s photo in particular caught attention for its unexpected resemblance to Princess Diana, sparking numerous memes and comments online.

England Squads Tough Media Spotlight

The England football team, often under intense scrutiny by the British media, now face additional scrutiny due to these controversial portraits. Many question the decision-making behind the shoot, highlighting that such images may invite unwanted mockery during their high-stakes World Cup campaign.

Unconventional Photoshoot Choice

Speculation about the photographer’s identity swirled, with some jesting that Brooklyn Beckham might be behind the shoot, citing his amateurish style as a possible reason for the portraits’ unusual tone. Regardless, the creative direction has left many fans baffled.