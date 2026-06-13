Ex-Met Police Officer Jailed for Speeding Lies in Surrey

Benjamin Whitcher, a 31-year-old former Metropolitan Police constable, has been sentenced to 14 months in prison at Guildford Crown Court for perverting the course of justice after lying about multiple speeding offences in Surrey between April and May 2021. Whitcher, who resigned before a misconduct hearing, was also disqualified from driving for six months following his release.

Speeding Offences on the M3

Whitcher was first caught speeding twice on the M3 motorway near Sunbury in April 2021. On both occasions, he denied being the driver.

Repeated Lies Exposed

The former officer was caught speeding a third time in May 2021 and again attempted to shift blame by claiming another person was driving his car.

Resignation Before Misconduct Hearing

Facing a misconduct hearing in November 2025, Whitcher resigned from the Metropolitan Police. The hearing concluded that he would have been dismissed if still serving.

Sentence And Driving Ban

Following his guilty plea for perverting the course of justice, Whitcher was sentenced to 14 months in prison and will be banned from driving for six months after completing his sentence.