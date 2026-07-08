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HOSPITAL BLAZE Fire Forces Evacuation at Malton Hospital in North Yorkshire

Fire Forces Evacuation at Malton Hospital in North Yorkshire

A huge fire broke out at Malton and Norton District Hospital in North Yorkshire on the morning of 8 July 2026, forcing patients, staff, and visitors to evacuate safely. Firefighters from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service rushed to the scene while the hospital’s roof was completely destroyed by the blaze.

Mass Evacuation

The York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust confirmed everyone on site was accounted for, with no injuries reported. The hospital, including the Urgent Treatment Centre, was closed immediately, and all appointments scheduled for 8 and 9 July were cancelled.

Emergency Response

Several fire crews tackled the intense fire, with authorities urging locals nearby to keep doors and windows closed due to heavy smoke. Hospital spokespeople praised emergency services and staff for their swift action during the incident.

Impact On Services

The 14-bed mental health unit for older people, which was engulfed by the fire, is currently unusable. The hospital trust is reviewing all affected appointments and will contact patients directly with further information and rescheduling plans.

Ongoing Updates

Authorities are continuing to manage the scene and advise the public to avoid the area to allow emergency access. The safety of patients, visitors, and staff remains the trust’s highest priority as investigations and recovery efforts proceed.

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