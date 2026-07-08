SES Water Warns Against Swimming at Bough Beech Reservoir Amid Heatwave

SES Water has issued a clear warning to residents and visitors around Bough Beech Reservoir in Kent about the dangers of swimming during this week’s heatwave. The water company notes that reservoirs are active operational sites with deep, cold water, hidden machinery, and strong underwater currents, posing serious risks to anyone entering the water.

Hidden Reservoir Hazards

The reservoir’s tempting appearance in soaring temperatures hides dangerous features beneath the surface. Essential water management equipment and unpredictable currents can cause injury or worse to swimmers.

Official Safety Warning

Daniel Kennedy, Director of Water Services at SES Water, said: “We know our reservoir can look very tempting in hot weather, but it is an operational site and it is never safe to enter the water. Hidden machinery, strong currents and the shock of deep, cold water can all pose serious risks. Which is why we’re asking people to enjoy these spaces safely from the shore and follow any safety advice or temporary closures in place.”

Public Urged To Stay Away

SES Water stresses the importance of obeying posted warnings and avoiding entering the reservoir to prevent accidents. Staying on the shore allows visitors to enjoy the area safely and responsibly.

Heatwave Safety Reminder

With temperatures climbing across the UK, SES Water’s warning is a timely reminder to choose safety over temptation around natural water sites. The company continues to manage operations to protect water quality and public safety at the reservoir.