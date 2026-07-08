Two Sheds Destroyed in Littlehampton Fire on Beaconsfield Road

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service responded promptly to a fire at two sheds on Beaconsfield Road, Littlehampton, at 12:28pm on Wednesday 8 July. Three fire engines tackled the blaze after reports of flames engulfing the outbuildings, working swiftly to extinguish the fire and secure the scene. Their urgent response prevented injury and limited damage to surrounding areas.

Sheds Engulfed By Flames

Firefighters found both sheds fully alight on arrival, requiring immediate action to control and extinguish the fire. Significant damage was caused to the structures, but no injuries were reported.

Firefighters Secure Scene

Teams remain on site conducting damping down operations and using thermal imaging cameras to identify and cool any remaining hotspots, ensuring the fire cannot reignite.

Local Disruption Alert

Motorists and residents are advised to avoid Beaconsfield Road while emergency crews complete their safety checks and clear the area.

Cause Under Investigation

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed. West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service continues to investigate without any reported suspicion about how the blaze started.