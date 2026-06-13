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DANCE LEGEND Brighton DJ Legend Carl Cox Awarded OBE in King’s Birthday Honours

Brighton DJ Legend Carl Cox Awarded OBE in King’s Birthday Honours

Electronic music icon Carl Cox, long seen as a Brighton local despite his Oldham roots, has been awarded an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the King’s Birthday Honours. This recognition honours his outstanding contributions to music, particularly his role in shaping Brighton and Sussex’s vibrant dance scene from the 1980s onwards.

Brighton Roots Run Deep

Cox moved to Brighton as a teenager, quickly immersing himself in the city’s underground music culture. His residencies at legendary venues like Brighton’s Zap Club during the acid house boom of the late 1980s helped cement his status as a pioneering force in British dance music. Alongside performing at sunrise raves, Cox developed his signature three-deck mixing style, setting him apart as one of the world’s most technically skilled DJs.

Rapid Rise To Fame

His career took off in the early 1990s with the release of his debut single, I Want You (Forever), which reached number 23 in the UK charts and earned him a Top of the Pops appearance. Cox went on to become a global superstar, winning DJ Magazine’s World No.1 DJ title in 1997 and hosting the BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix. His long-running residency “Music Is Revolution” at Space Ibiza further solidified his international reputation.

Brighton Connection Remains Strong

Despite decades on the world stage, Cox has consistently returned to Brighton to perform, notably on Brighton Beach where thousands gather to see him live. Ahead of his 2025 On The Beach show, Cox said, “I have been living in Brighton for many years and feel a part of the scene very much… it always feels like I’m coming home.” This bond highlights how Brighton helped him find his musical identity and nurtured the skills that influenced an entire generation of electronic music artists.

Obe Celebrates Music Legacy

The King’s Birthday Honours award not only recognises Carl Cox’s global career as a DJ, producer, and broadcaster, but also celebrates his deep ties to Sussex and Brighton’s rich musical heritage. For Sussex music fans, the honour is a proud reminder that one of the world’s greatest electronic music ambassadors found his roots on the south coast.

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