Wirral Drug Dealer Derek Tinkler Jailed for Cannabis and Heroin Supply

Drug dealer Derek Tinkler was sentenced to three years and five months in prison after police uncovered cannabis and heroin at his Tranmere flat in Wirral. Officers detected a strong smell of cannabis in the communal hallway of a block of flats on Brougham Avenue in November last year, prompting a search that found Class A and B drugs and weapons.

Police Smell Sparks Search

In November, Wirral police officers responded to reports of a strong cannabis odor coming from a communal hallway in Brougham Avenue. The scent led officers directly to Tinkler’s flat, where visible drug paraphernalia were noticed in the living room.

Drugs And Weapons Seized

A thorough search of the flat uncovered white powder, white pills, and cannabis hidden in one of the bedrooms. Additionally, police seized a small Japanese-style sword and a long-curved sword, raising further concerns about criminal activity.

Guilty Plea And Sentencing

Tinkler, 57, admitted possession with intent to supply heroin (Class A) and cannabis (Class B), as well as possession of criminal property during a court hearing in March. On Monday 8 June, he was sentenced to over three years behind bars.