Missing Suffolk Teen Archie Skinner Possibly in Chatham Appeal

Police are urgently searching for Archie Skinner, a 16-year-old boy reported missing from Leiston, Suffolk. Archie was last seen at around 1pm on Saturday 20 June 2026. Officers believe he may have travelled by rail to Chatham, Kent, where he has known connections to the Luton area.
Archies Description
Archie is described as white, slim build, approximately 5ft 9in tall, with dark brown curly hair and brown eyes. His current clothing is unknown.
Possible Travel Routes
It is thought Archie may have used the national rail network to reach Chatham. Authorities are focusing their efforts in Kent as they try to locate him.
Police Urge Public Help
Kent Police have expressed serious concern for Archie’s welfare. They are appealing to the public for any sightings or information. If you see Archie or know of his whereabouts, dial 999 immediately.
Contact Details
- Emergency calls: 999
- Non-urgent info: 101 or Kent Police live chat
- Reference number: 27-0886