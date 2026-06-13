Nigerian Migrant Wins €500k Lottery but Struggles to Claim Without Papers in Italy

Imagbe Ehizomwengie, a 36-year-old Nigerian migrant living in Italy, won €500,000 on an Italian scratchcard but could not claim his prize due to a lack of legal residency documents. His case, unfolding in Ancona, highlights the challenging bureaucracy migrants face without official papers, until a tribunal finally granted him a residency permit this week.

Winning Ticket No Bank Account

Ehizomwengie bought the €5 Gratta e Vinci ticket after earning money selling handkerchiefs and begging near a supermarket. Although overjoyed by his fortune, he found he could not open a bank account to claim or hold the winnings because of his undocumented status.

Migrants Harrowing Journey

Imagbe fled Nigeria years ago under pressure from a secret society linked to his family. He endured two years captive in Libya before a ransom secured his release. In 2016, he crossed the Mediterranean and reached Palermo, eventually settling in the Marche region.

Legal Limbo And Permit Struggles

His application for “special protection” residency was rejected after recent restrictions by the Italian government. Without documents, he was trapped in a cycle where he could not prove financial independence despite his lottery win, which complicated his residency case.

Community Support And Business Venture

Ehizomwengie entrusted his lottery money to a fellow Nigerian who misused it. Thanks to intervention from the local Nigerian community and his cousin, about €250,000 was recovered and used to buy Mama Africa, a food shop in Falconara Marittima, where he now works.

Tribunal Grants Residency

The tribunal in Ancona awarded him legal residency, citing his integration, Italian language skills, employment, and clean record. His lawyer emphasised the permit was due to his merits, not the lottery win. Imagbe plans to celebrate but remains focused on building a normal life in Italy.