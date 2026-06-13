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FIRE ALERT Banbury Takeaway Fire Tackled Overnight by Oxfordshire Fire Crews

Banbury Takeaway Fire Tackled Overnight by Oxfordshire Fire Crews

Four fire crews, supported by specialist vehicles, battled a fire at a takeaway on Calthorpe Street, Banbury, from: 4.22am this morning. Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service quickly brought the blaze under control, despite complications with utility supplies.

Fire Brings Utility Disruptions

Emergency work to secure the area caused a power cut affecting multiple local homes and businesses. National Grid, along with gas and water teams, attended the scene to manage the situation and restore services.

Safety Measures In Place

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled the fire effectively, but the complex utility issues meant crews remained on site until mid-morning. A road closure on Calthorpe Street remained active as of 08:00 to ensure safety.

Help For Affected Residents

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue urged anyone impacted by the power cut, especially vulnerable residents and local businesses, to contact National Grid via the emergency number 105 for assistance.

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