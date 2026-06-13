Scotland To Wear Red Not Blue Against Haiti At World Cup Opener

Scotland will wear their red away kit instead of their traditional navy blue for their World Cup opener against Haiti on Sunday 14 June. The unusual kit change is due to a FIFA rule on goalkeeper colours, affecting what Scotland can wear despite no direct kit clash. The match kicks off at 2am UK time at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, with a sold-out crowd and many travelling Scottish fans expected.

FIFA Rule Causes Switch

As the designated home team, Haiti will wear their white home strip while their goalkeeper dons yellow. This means Scotland’s goalkeeper must wear blue, forcing the outfield players to avoid their usual blue kit to maintain clear distinctions for the match officials and TV broadcast.

Scotland’s New Look

The Scotland outfield players will sport red shirts, red socks, and purple shorts. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Angus Gunn will wear a sky-blue kit from head to toe to meet the FIFA regulations on contrast and visibility.

Historic First Encounter

This clash marks the first-ever senior international match between Scotland and Haiti, offering both teams an unprecedented competitive meeting on the World Cup stage.

Match Details