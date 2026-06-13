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TRAFFIC CHAOS M5 Closed Both Ways Near Taunton Following Police-Led Incident

M5 Closed Both Ways Near Taunton Following Police-Led Incident

The M5 motorway near Taunton, Somerset, has been shut in both directions following a police-led incident. Emergency services, including Avon and Somerset Police, are at the scene between Junction 25 and Junction 24. Reports indicate people on the road, triggering road closures and causing significant delays near the regional airport.

Police Presence Confirmed

Avon and Somerset Police are managing the incident, with multiple officers attending the scene alongside emergency vehicles. Traffic cameras show figures standing in the road, prompting the full closure of the motorway in both directions to ensure safety.

Route Closures Amp Delays

National Highways has confirmed the blockage affecting northbound and southbound traffic between Junctions 24 and 25. Diversion routes are in place and clearly signed with circle diversion symbols on local roads, but drivers are advised to expect lengthy queues as clearance work continues.

Traffic Disruption Near Airport

The closure impacts a key stretch close to Taunton’s busy regional airport, causing widespread travel delays. Motorists are urged to plan alternative routes and allow extra journey time amid ongoing emergency response efforts.

Ongoing Updates Expected

Authorities have pledged to provide further details as the situation develops. Drivers are encouraged to follow official traffic updates and local signage to stay informed of the latest travel conditions on the M5.

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