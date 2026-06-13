Stockton Man Jailed for Supplying Spice and Cocaine to Vulnerable Buyers

Brandon Dalkin, 26, of Norton Road, Stockton, was sentenced to 28 months in prison at Teesside Crown Court on Monday 8 June for supplying cocaine and Spice. The court heard Dalkin used a mobile phone to advertise drugs, targeting vulnerable customers with messages like ‘on 24hr ring’ and ‘on best spice’.

Drug Supply Conviction

Dalkin pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and Spice during the hearing. Prosecutors presented evidence that he actively promoted drug sales through text messages aimed at attracting users.

Targeting Vulnerable Customers

Messages sent by Dalkin advertised availability around the clock and highlighted the quality of the drugs, indicating a deliberate approach to securing addicts and vulnerable people as buyers.

Sentencing At Teesside Crown Court

Judge handed down a prison sentence of 28 months, reflecting the seriousness of Dalkin’s involvement in drug supply within the local Stockton community.

Police Statement

Cleveland Police confirmed the sentencing and underlined their commitment to tackling drug supply offences in the area.