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TOY SCARE UK Parents Warned Over Unsafe Viral Dumpling Squishy Toys

UK Parents Warned Over Unsafe Viral Dumpling Squishy Toys

Trading Standards teams across the UK have issued urgent warnings to parents over the safety of viral dumpling squishy toys popularised on TikTok and YouTube. The soft, collectible toys, often sold in mystery blind boxes and shaped like dumplings or buns, are attracting millions of views but may pose health risks due to counterfeit versions failing safety standards.

Concerns Over Chemical Exposure

Authorities report that some squishies emit strong chemical smells and lack crucial safety information. Potentially harmful substances may irritate eyes, skin, or lungs, prompting councils in Swansea, Warrington, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Lancashire, and Trafford to seize unsafe batches.

Check For Safety Marks

Parents are urged to always look for recognised safety markings such as CE or UKCA. Toys should display a manufacturer or UK importer’s name and address, clear warnings, and instructions. Proper packaging and labelling are key indicators of authenticity and safety.

Avoid Suspicious Toys

Families should steer clear of products that smell strongly of chemicals, leak, appear cheaply made, or are unusually low-priced. Any toy raising safety concerns should be immediately withdrawn from use and reported.

Trading Standards Response

Trading Standards teams have stepped up inspections and enforcement amid the growing popularity of these toys online. Their warnings aim to protect children from potentially unsafe products hidden among the viral craze.

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