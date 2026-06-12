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APPEAL FAILS Appeal Court Upholds Murder Conviction of Paisley Knife Killer Stacey Balfour

Appeal Court Upholds Murder Conviction of Paisley Knife Killer Stacey Balfour

Stacey Balfour, 25, has failed to overturn her murder conviction for the fatal stabbing of 26-year-old Robert Fisher in Paisley last July. The Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh upheld her 16-year minimum prison sentence, confirming her key role in the brutal attack inside a Maxwellton Street flat.

Murder Verdict Confirmed

Balfour and her partner Cameron Woods were involved in the deadly stabbing inside the Paisley flat. Witnesses described Balfour brandishing a lock-back blade attached to her keys while Woods used a large kitchen knife. The fatal wound to Fisher’s heart was inflicted with the knife brought by Balfour.

Victims Final Moments

After being stabbed, Fisher staggered from the flat, calling 999 to report: “I have been stabbed.” He suffered five stab wounds and died four days later at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Appeal Rejected

Balfour’s appeal argued a jury inconsistency where Woods was convicted of murder but she was found guilty of culpable homicide. The court ruled this was legally inconsistent under Scots law because Balfour acted in concert by supplying the weapon and sharing murderous intent.

Judges Back Original Ruling

Appeal judges supported trial judge Lady Hood’s instructions, with Lord Beckett highlighting the strong evidence for joint murder. Balfour’s failure to help Fisher and her departure from the scene further damaged her case.

Sentences Stand

The appeal was dismissed, maintaining Balfour’s 16-year minimum sentence. Woods serves at least 18-and-a-half years. The victim’s family welcomed the ruling as a step towards closure.

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Topics :CourtsCrimePolice

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