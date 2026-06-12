Bradford Man Investigated For Punching Seagull After Pastie Theft In St Ives

A Bradford man is under police investigation after allegedly snatching a seagull mid-air and punching it multiple times following the bird stealing his Cornish pasty in St Ives, Cornwall, on the afternoon of Wednesday, 10 June. Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses and footage from the incident on the busy seafront that has sparked outrage among holidaymakers.

Seagull Steals Pastie

Jonathan “Jonny” Roberts, from Bradford, was enjoying a Cornish pasty when a wild herring gull swooped and snatched it from his hands. Witnesses say the bird’s typical opportunistic behaviour sparked an extreme response.

Violent Reaction Caught Eyewitnesses

Several onlookers claim Roberts grabbed the gull mid-flight, held it tightly, and punched it repeatedly in the chest. One witness described seeing the bird’s body go limp before Roberts threw it to the ground, its chest caved in.

Police Appeal For Information

“We are appealing for witnesses and footage following a report of a seagull being attacked in St Ives,” said a Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson. “The incident is reported to have taken place on the seafront on the afternoon of Wednesday 10 June.”

Public Outcry And Animal Welfare

The behaviour has been widely condemned, with witnesses shocked by the man’s actions and his response when challenged. Seagulls, although common, are a protected species with a declining population in the UK. Some claim the bird survived and waddled away after the attack.