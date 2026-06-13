Wiltshire Police Investigate Caravan Blaze Near Salisbury

Wiltshire Police have launched an investigation after a caravan was discovered ablaze on Grimstead Road in Whaddon, near Salisbury, late on Saturday 6 June. Emergency services arrived at the scene around 10.35pm to find the caravan well alight, prompting a response from approximately ten firefighters.

Firefighters Battle Flames

The Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service dispatched crews from both Salisbury On-Call and Salisbury Wholetime stations. They worked swiftly to extinguish the blaze and prevent the fire from spreading further in the countryside.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Wiltshire Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant information to come forward. Witnesses can contact police by calling 101 and quoting log number 54260067590 to assist with the investigation.

Community Safety Praised

A spokesperson for the fire service commended the cooperation between on-call and whole-time firefighters, describing it as “another great example of teams working together to protect our communities.” The cause of the fire remains under investigation.