Wife Pays Tribute to Crawley Motorcyclist Killed in Bus Collision

The wife of Valera Sharavara, 39, who died after a collision with a bus in Crawley on the evening of June 4, has paid a heartfelt tribute to her husband as Sussex Police renew their appeal for witnesses. The fatal incident took place around 8.22pm on The Boulevard, where Valera was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.

Wife’s Emotional Tribute

Valera’s wife described him as her “rock and soulmate,” a devoted husband and father to their three sons. Originally from Ukraine, Valera was remembered for his strength, warmth, and integrity. She said: “For 21 beautiful years, he was my rock and soulmate, sharing 15 years of marriage and a love that built a beautiful life from the ground up.” She added that he poured his heart into being a dad and will be deeply missed by family and friends alike.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Sussex Police are appealing especially to the driver of a white Mercedes who was spotted travelling westbound along The Boulevard just before the collision. Officers believe this driver may have crucial information to assist their inquiry, but have yet to identify or speak with the individual.

Investigation Continues

Detective Sergeant Ian Foxton, leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts remain with Valera’s family and loved ones, and we remain committed to establishing the full circumstances of the collision.” He urged anyone who saw the incident, or who has dash cam or CCTV footage, to come forward. “Even the smallest detail could prove significant,” he added.

How To Help the Police

If you witnessed the collision or have any information, Sussex Police ask you to contact them by email quoting Operation Carver. Your help could be vital in bringing clarity to this tragic case.