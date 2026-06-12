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PROTEST VERDICT Pro-Palestine Protester Convicted After 17-Hour Big Ben Climb Costs £67K

Pro-Palestine Protester Convicted After 17-Hour Big Ben Climb Costs £67K

Daniel Day, a 30-year-old from Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex, has been found guilty of causing public nuisance after climbing Big Ben barefoot and occupying the landmark for 17 hours in a pro-Palestine protest last March. The stunt resulted in significant disruption in Westminster, triggering emergency responses, road closures, and costing taxpayers an estimated £67,000.

Lengthy Protest Chaos

Day’s climb shut Bridge Street and parts of Parliament Square, forcing Transport for London to reroute buses, which lost around £25,000 in fares. Over 2,500 visitor appointments to Parliament were also cancelled during the protest.

High-risk Climb

Court heard that mattresses were placed beneath the tower to protect Day due to his precarious position. CCTV footage showed him scaling the building with a Palestine flag while livestreaming the event on Instagram, shouting “Free, Free Palestine” to the crowds below.

Defiant Messages

During the protest, Day warned police to stay back or he would ascend higher, insisting he was peaceful and aimed to harm no one. He also claimed police were violently attacking peaceful protestors, justifying his action at what he called the “hub of democracy.” His bare feet bled as he climbed, adding to the dramatic nature of the protest.

Courtroom Reaction

After a three-day trial at Southwark Crown Court, jurors deliberated for around 90 minutes before convicting Day of public nuisance and trespassing on a protected site. Supporters in the public gallery showed emotion after the verdict, while others gathered outside chanting “Free Palestine.”

Upcoming Sentencing

Day pleaded guilty to trespassing charges and awaits sentencing on both offences scheduled for July 27 at Southwark Crown Court.

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