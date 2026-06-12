US Deports Iranian Asylum Seekers to Dangerous Central African Republic

The US government, under the Trump administration, deported a group of migrants, including Iranian asylum seekers, to the Central African Republic (CAR) late Thursday from Louisiana. This move is highly contentious given the US State Department’s own travel warnings about the CAR, which cite civil war, crime, and Russian paramilitary activity. The deportees also include nationals from Jordan, Armenia, Turkey, Georgia, and Afghanistan.

Controversial Deportation Flight

The flight headed for Bangui, the capital of the CAR, carrying an unclear total of migrants. Ali Rahnama, head of the Iranian American Legal Defence Fund, confirmed contact with some passengers and highlighted serious concerns, especially for the Iranian woman deported. Three Iranian women had initially been slated for removal, but two secured emergency court orders that temporarily halted their deportations while legality was reviewed.

Security Fears in a Car

Experts and lawyers warn that deporting Iranians to the CAR places them at heightened risk due to the country’s unstable environment and close ties with Russia. The Wagner Group and its successor paramilitary forces maintain a strong presence in the region, with Russia’s ties to Tehran raising fears over the safety of Iranian deportees.

Legal Loopholes And Patterns

The Trump administration has increasingly relied on deportations to third countries like the CAR to remove asylum seekers whose home nations refuse their return or are deemed unsafe. Critics argue these deportations circumvent protections usually afforded to asylum claimants and those with legal stays, creating a controversial legal precedent.

Political Backlash And Human Rights

Democratic lawmakers have strongly criticised these deportations, particularly those involving Iranian nationals. Senator Tim Kaine and Representatives Yassamin Ansari and Dave Min have raised alarms over previous deportations to Tehran, noting reports of forced interrogations and persecution, especially against vulnerable groups such as LGBTQ individuals.

Government Stance

Despite the backlash, Department of Homeland Security officials maintain that all such deportations, including those to third countries, comply with due process and immigration law. However, the debate over the human rights implications and legality continues.