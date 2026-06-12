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MAKING LONDON SAFER Ten Met Officers Honoured in King’s Birthday Awards for Protecting London

Ten Met Officers Honoured in King’s Birthday Awards for Protecting London

  Ten serving and former Metropolitan Police officers and staff have been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours 2026 for their outstanding service protecting Londoners. The awards highlight dedication across various roles, from forensic science and covert operations to neighbourhood policing and safeguarding vulnerable people.

Mets Wide-ranging Impact

The honoured officers have made significant contributions in tackling serious crime, strengthening public trust, and supporting victims. Their work spans major investigations, community engagement, and operational support, reflecting the Met’s core values of professionalism, integrity, and service.

Leading Forensic Innovation

Dean Ames OBE, Forensic Drugs Operations Manager, was recognised for nearly 40 years of expertise in forensic science. His leadership in tackling drug-related threats, including drug spiking and synthetic opioids, has improved police responses and saved lives through advanced testing and national policy influence.

Covert Policing Excellence

Brian Whitaker MBE, Head of Engineering at the Technical Surveillance Unit, developed innovative surveillance tools essential in disrupting serious organised crime. His work supports complex investigations that protect communities and enhance UK-wide policing capabilities.

Safeguarding And Support

Retired PC Anne Elizabeth Hook BEM founded the Blue Light Alcohol Support Team, a pioneering peer network assisting officers battling alcohol dependency. Her compassionate leadership has driven cultural change and improved well-being among Met staff. Meanwhile, Detective Sergeant Emma Rickard-Watkins KPM has specialised in modern slavery and trafficking cases, improving victim protection and justice outcomes through her dedicated investigations.

Inspirational Leadership

Inspector Mohammed Uddin KPM was honoured for his decade of neighbourhood policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, leading crime reduction initiatives and fostering community trust. Detective Chief Superintendent Nick Blackburn KPM, known for his leadership in serious crime, played a key role in reducing violent crime and leading sensitive investigations, including the murder inquiry of Police Sergeant Matt Ratana.

Royal Protection Services

PC Darren Randall MVO and Retired Inspector Jag Khangura MVO were recognised for over 30 years of dedicated service in Royalty and Specialist Protection, safeguarding national events such as the King’s Coronation and the late Queen’s funeral, ensuring the highest standards of security and public confidence.

Commissioners Tribute

“I am proud to see our extraordinary officers and staff recognised for their public service, hard work and courage. Behind every award is professionalism, resilience and determination, serving Londoners with care, compassion and courage.” – Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley

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