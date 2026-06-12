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MANHUNT Sussex Police Seek Two Men After Littlehampton E-Bike Assault

Sussex Police Seek Two Men After Littlehampton E-Bike Assault

Sussex Police have launched a search for two young men following a serious assault near Littlehampton Clock Tower on the night of Sunday, 7 June. The incident happened around 11:40pm when a 36-year-old man was allegedly struck by a rider on an e-bike in what has been described as an unprovoked attack. The victim received first aid at The George Inn before attending the hospital for treatment.

Distinctive Headwear Key

Officers have released CCTV images of the two suspects, who were both dressed in dark clothing. One wore a grey hat, while the other had a dark face covering or a balaclava-style hat. Following the assault, the pair were seen leaving on a blue e-bike, heading along Surrey Street.

Community Appeal Underway

Sussex Police are urging anyone who recognises the men or has footage from the area, such as CCTV, dashcam, doorbell, or mobile phone recordings, to come forward and assist with the investigation.

How To Help the Police

  • Report information online to Sussex Police
  • Quote reference serial 1487 of 07/06
  • Provide any relevant images or videos from the time and location

Investigation Continues

The police inquiry into this assault remains ongoing as officers work to identify and locate the two men involved in the attack near the Littlehampton Clock Tower.

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Topics :CrimePolice

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