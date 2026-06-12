78 Ragdoll Cats Rescued From Filthy Pennsylvania Home By PSPCA

Seventy-eight ragdoll cats and kittens were rescued by the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PSPCA) from a Lancaster Township home on 9 June. Police responded to the property earlier in the week and found animals living amid piles of trash, faeces, and urine, prompting a search warrant for animal ill-treatment and unsanitary conditions.

Appalling Living Conditions

Officers described the home as one of the worst seen by the PSPCA, with debris stacked floor to ceiling and cats roaming freely in filth. Rescuers endured hours of extreme heat and high ammonia levels from accumulated waste, which can cause breathing problems for people and animals alike.

Dangerous Ammonia Levels

Nicole Wilson, PSPCA director of animal law enforcement, said: “Our officers endured extreme heat and ammonia levels to ensure every animal was safely removed.” The hazardous environment complicated the rescue effort but all cats were eventually evacuated to safety.

Kittens Taken Into Care

Of the 78 ragdoll cats and kittens recovered, 70 were surrendered to the PSPCA. The remaining eight remain in protective custody pending surrender or court outcomes. All animals will have forensic exams and receive veterinary treatment as needed.

Ongoing Veterinary Care

The PSPCA confirmed the cats are now receiving nutritious food, clean bedding and medical care. While not yet available for adoption, the organisation said the cats could be placed in permanent homes once fully rehabilitated. As of 13 June, no criminal charges had been announced in connection with the case.