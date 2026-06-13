Three Teens Arrested for Murder After Fatal Assault in Chelmsford Park

Essex Police launched a murder investigation after a 21-year-old man was fatally assaulted in Central Park, Chelmsford, on the evening of Friday, 12 June. Emergency services arrived at about 7pm following reports from the ambulance service, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rapid Police Response

Officers were on the scene within minutes and found the victim critically injured. Despite emergency efforts, he sadly died at Central Park. The victim’s family has been informed and is receiving ongoing support from specialist officers.

Three Teenagers Detained

Police investigations quickly followed, leading to arrests at a property on Auckland Close, Chelmsford. Three local youths aged 14, 17 and 18 remain in custody on suspicion of murder. Searches and enquiries are continuing.

Police Appeal For Information

Senior Investigating Officer DI Lydia George said, “This is a deeply distressing incident. A family is grieving, and our thoughts remain firmly with them at this incredibly difficult time. We ask the public to respect their privacy as we work through the early stages of this investigation.” “We are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident, and there is no ongoing risk to the public. We continue to appeal for any information, no matter how small, as it could be crucial.”

Community Reassurance

DI George added that officers will stay in the Chelmsford area over the coming days to provide reassurance and support to local residents. She urged people not to speculate as it may cause distress and hamper the investigation.