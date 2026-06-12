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EBOLA ALERT United Airlines Flight Diverted to Washington Over Suspected Ebola Case

United Airlines Flight Diverted to Washington Over Suspected Ebola Case

A United Airlines flight from Edinburgh to the US was forced to divert to Washington Dulles International Airport amid concerns of a suspected Ebola case on board. Emergency services at the airport are staffed and equipped to handle infectious disease incidents, with health authorities conducting thorough screenings upon landing.

Flight Diverted Mid-air

The aircraft, United Airlines flight UA979, diverted after entering US airspace when a potential Ebola infection was identified. The move triggered immediate response protocols given the serious nature of the virus.

Washington Dulles On Alert

Washington Dulles International Airport activated specialised isolation and medical teams trained to manage infectious diseases, prepared to assess and treat the suspected patient on arrival.

Passenger Communication Uncertain

It is not clear if the crew informed passengers about the health scare during the flight, leaving many uncertain and anxious about the evolving situation.

Health Monitoring Underway

US health officials continue risk assessments and monitoring to prevent any potential spread of Ebola or other contagions from the flight, implementing public health safeguards accordingly.

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