Labour MPs Slam Starmer ‘Insane’ Over Leadership Chaos Warning

Sir Keir Starmer has sparked outrage among Labour MPs with his claim that a leadership challenge would plunge Britain into “chaos”. His remarks came ahead of Thursday’s Makerfield by-election, viewed as a crucial test of his leadership and party’s future. Starmer vowed to fight any challenge, including from Labour’s candidate for Makerfield, Greater manchester/">Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

Starmers Chaos Claim

Speaking to the BBC, Starmer warned: “I don’t think we should plunge the country into the chaos of a leadership election.” He insisted his determination to stay was driven by “a very deep sense of duty”, not personal vanity. He said whoever replaces him would face the same challenges and “trade-offs” inherent in government leadership.

Mps Furious Backlash

Labour MPs hit back fiercely, with one sarcastically asking, “As opposed to his chaos-free leadership?” Two called Starmer’s position “mental”, and a backbencher labelled his stance “utterly insane.” Calls grew for him to step down, with criticisms extending to Chancellor Rachel Reeves as well.

Burnham Campaign Amp Support

Starmer is understood to have ruled out campaigning in Makerfield for Burnham despite earlier intentions. Burnham plans a final major speech in the constituency before Thursday’s vote. While Burnham leads Starmer among Labour members in recent polls, any leadership challenge would require the support of 81 MPs, a high bar with over 100 publicly backing Starmer last time.

Polls And Political Stakes

A YouGov poll shows Burnham leading Starmer 59% to 37% among Labour members, with only 28% confident Labour could win the next general election under Starmer. Analyst Catherine Haddon warned of high expectations for Burnham if he wins. Meanwhile, Reform UK and hard-right Restore Britain’s presence in Makerfield complicate the contest, potentially splitting the right-wing vote and aiding Labour.

Reform UK Eyes Early Election

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage warned a leadership change in Labour could trigger an early general election. The political landscape remains tense as the Makerfield by-election approaches, casting a shadow over Starmer’s hold on Labour leadership and the party’s electoral future.