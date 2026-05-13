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PARTY TURMOIL Kemi Badenoch Slams Keir Starmer Amid Labour Leadership Chaos

Kemi Badenoch Slams Keir Starmer Amid Labour Leadership Chaos

Conservative MP Kemi Badenoch has fiercely criticised Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership during a tense session in the House of Commons following the King’s Speech on 13 May 2026. Amid mounting pressure over four recent ministerial resignations and calls from over 80 Labour MPs for his resignation, Ms Badenoch condemned Sir Keir’s “total lack of judgement” and accused him of being “in office but not in power” as Labour faces a series of internal crises.

Labour Faces Leadership Revolt

Sir Keir Starmer’s position is increasingly precarious amid rumours that health secretary Wes Streeting is preparing a leadership challenge. Reports suggest Mr Streeting could resign imminently to trigger a contest, following a reported 16-minute confrontation with Starmer. Other potential challengers include Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and former deputy PM Angela Rayner, who resigned last year.

Badenoch Condemns Labour Failures

Ms Badenoch lambasted the opposition after the King’s Speech, accusing Starmer’s Labour of coming into office “with no plan” and failing to grasp the complexities of governing. She highlighted 24 policy U-turns in Labour’s first parliamentary session, blaming them on the Prime Minister’s lack of judgement. Badenoch also mocked Labour’s leadership hopefuls, describing them as ineffective, and criticised the party’s repeated leadership blunders.

Local Election Disaster

Labour recently suffered a crushing defeat at the local elections, losing over 1,400 councillors and seeing both Reform UK and the Greens make significant gains. Labour’s affiliated unions withdrew support on the morning of 13 May, warning the party “cannot continue on its current path.” The crisis has amplified internal demands for Starmer to quit.

Starmer Fires Back

Despite the pressure, Sir Keir responded with defiance, mocking both Labour and the Conservatives for their poor local election results. He claimed Labour remains the government while Tories are “no longer even the opposition.” Starmer also thanked Ms Badenoch sarcastically for her criticism, showing no sign of stepping down amid the political turmoil.

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