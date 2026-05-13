Don Keith Banned From UK Before London Unite the Kingdom Rally

American podcaster and commentator Don Keith has been banned from entering the UK ahead of the Unite the Kingdom rally in London on Friday, 16 May 2026. The Home Office revoked Keith’s Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), along with at least six other foreign speakers, stating their presence was “not conducive to the public good.” Keith, known for his criticism of mass migration, claims the ban is political censorship by Keir Starmer’s Labour government.

Keith’s Reaction to the Ban

Keith discovered the ban through an email from the travel authorisation service iVisa, which informed him his UK ETA was denied without explanation. He said the UK government had previously denied him permission to visit Tommy Robinson in prison. Keith accuses the government of deliberately undermining the rally’s success by blocking popular speakers.

Claims Of Political Censorship

On whether this was political censorship, Keith stated, “That is exactly the case. Free expression was never meant to be defined by the political party in power.” He intended to urge attendees to “always stand for freedom and the preservation of your country.” Keith warned that Britain’s future is a test for Western civilisation.

Critique of UK Free Speech

Keith criticised the UK’s approach to speech laws, claiming more than 12,000 arrests happen yearly for non-violent speech offences—more than any other country. He argued the UK lacks a solid constitution to safeguard free expression, with rights depending on those controlling Parliament.

Other Banned Foreign Speakers

Eva Vlaardingerbroek (Dutch activist) – banned since January after criticising Starmer

Ada Lluch (Spanish commentator) – ETA revoked days before the rally

Filip Dewinter (Belgian politician) – barred, sparking protest from Vlaams Belang

Joey Mannarino (American activist) – denied for attending Britain First events

Valentina Gomez (Colombian-American) – previously blocked and refused entry again

Dominik Tarczyński (Polish MEP) – described the ban as “communism in the 21st century”

Several banned speakers, including Keith, plan to participate via video link at the rally.

Comparisons To Totalitarianism

Keith compared Labour’s actions to historic totalitarian regimes, saying, “That sounds a lot like Mao and Stalin, doesn’t it? The Left is the most vile, vicious political animal in the world until the right has had enough.” He suggested the suppression signals a decline in British freedoms but predicted a reckoning at the next election.

Concerns Over UK Political Direction

Keith expressed concern as an American over Britain’s political path, noting the UK’s influence on US legal and moral frameworks. He accused Labour MPs of alleged corruption and questioned Prime Minister Starmer’s links to Marxist and socialist ideas, though these claims remain unverified.