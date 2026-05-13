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DRUGS BUST Two Men Jailed for Large Cannabis Grow in Stoke-on-Trent

Two Men Jailed for Large Cannabis Grow in Stoke-on-Trent

Two men, Thanh Duong, 38, and Duong Van Nguyen, 45, both of no fixed address, have been jailed at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court after a large cannabis cultivation was uncovered in Weston Coyney. Police executed a warrant on 22 October last year following intelligence reports of cannabis production, discovering around 618 plants inside a building on Weston Road, where both men were found hiding in the loft.

Major Drug Operation Uncovered

The extensive cannabis grow involved hundreds of plants and all necessary equipment to produce a class B drug, marking a significant disruption to illegal drug supply in the Stoke-on-Trent area.

Court Sentences Delivered

Duong received a sentence of one year and two months, while Nguyen was jailed for one year after pleading guilty to conspiracy to produce cannabis.

Police Clampdown On Drug Supply

Chief Inspector Laura Davies, who oversees cannabis cultivation responses, stated: “Cannabis grows are often linked with serious criminal networks and usually involve the exploitation of vulnerable people. I am glad we were able to disrupt the cultivation and supply of cannabis in the area after acting on the concerns of local people.”

Ongoing Intelligence Efforts

Staffordshire Police confirmed continued efforts to act on intelligence and target drug supply across Stoke-on-Trent and wider Staffordshire to safeguard local communities from the impacts of drug-related crime.

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