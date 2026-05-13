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VICTIMS SPEAK OUT Omarie Adams Jailed for Leeds Teen Rape and Abuse

Omarie Adams Jailed for Leeds Teen Rape and Abuse

Omarie Adams, 34, of Armley, Leeds, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison following his conviction for multiple sexual offences against a 13-year-old girl. The attack occurred on 11 September 2025, with Adams abducting the victim in broad daylight and abusing her across multiple locations. Police praised the victim’s courage in helping secure justice.

Extended Sentence Handed Down

Adams was found guilty on 18 March of four counts of rape, one count of assault by penetration, and one count of sexual assault. He received an extended custodial sentence of 20 years, was added to the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely, and was placed under a restraining order.

Calculated Abduction And Abuse

The defendant, a stranger to the victim, forcibly took the girl from the street and drove her around Leeds, subjecting her to sustained sexual abuse over two hours. During the trial, Adams claimed he did not notice the victim was wearing her school uniform.

Police Commend Victims’ Bravery

Detective Constable Ellie Middlemass said: “Adams subjected a vulnerable young girl to hours of atrocious abuse, which has had a profound impact on her life. She showed immense bravery and resolve in supporting this investigation. We hope this conviction encourages others to come forward, as we treat all sexual offences with the utmost seriousness.”

Victim Speaks Out

The victim read a powerful personal statement to the court, describing how the attack has affected her self-worth and future. She said, “Omarie Adams has taken away my dignity. This is not something I will ever get back. I hope he rots in prison.”

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