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FIND HIM Police Appeal After Jordan Barber Missing From Kingsteignton

Police Appeal After Jordan Barber Missing From Kingsteignton

Police are urgently searching for 14-year-old Jordan Barber, who has been missing from his home in Kingsteignton since approximately 10:30pm on 12th May 2026. Authorities are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are appealing for information to aid the ongoing search.

Details Of Jordans Disappearance

Jordan is described as a white male, about 160cm tall, with a slim build and blonde hair. At the time he was last seen, he was wearing dark grey or black Nike jogging bottoms, a hoodie, and Nike trainers.

Police Launch Search And Appeal

Efforts to locate Jordan involve active searches and enquiries in the Kingsteignton area. Police have appealed to the public to come forward with any information that might assist in finding him.

How To Help Find Jordan

Anyone who has seen Jordan or knows his whereabouts is urged to contact the police immediately on 101, quoting reference number 50260117996.

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