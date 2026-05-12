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DEAF EARS Labour MP Jess Phillips Resigns from Keir Starmer’s Government

Labour MP Jess Phillips Resigns from Keir Starmer’s Government

Labour MP Jess Phillips has resigned from her role in Keir Starmer’s government, stating she has not witnessed “the change I and the country expect.” Her departure underlines growing frustration within the party ranks over progress since Starmer took leadership.

Direct Resignation Letter

In a letter to Sir Keir Starmer, Phillips wrote: “I know you care deeply, but deeds, not words, are what matter.” The message emphasises her dissatisfaction with the government’s pace and effectiveness.

Impact On Labour Leadership

The resignation of a prominent Labour minister comes amid ongoing challenges for Starmer’s leadership as he seeks to position the party for upcoming elections. Phillips had been regarded as one of the high-profile faces within the government, so her exit fuels speculation about internal tensions.

Fresh Details

Political analysts expect Phillips’s resignation to prompt questions about Labour’s strategy and cohesion. It also raises queries about who will replace her and how swiftly the party can unite around its leadership goals moving forward.

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