Teacher Denies Murder of Adopted Baby in Blackpool Abuse Trial

A 37-year-old teacher, Jamie Varley, angrily denied murdering his adopted 13-month-old son Preston Davey, during a trial at Preston Crown Court. The court heard Varley was questioned by police after Preston died in their Blackpool home in July 2023 amid allegations of sexual abuse and physical assault.

Harsh Allegations

Varley, alongside his 32-year-old partner John McGowan-Fazakerley, faces charges including murder, sexual abuse, and cruelty to the child. McGowan-Fazakerley stands accused of allowing Preston’s death. Both men deny all charges.

Police Interview Revealed

During a police interview shown to the jury, Varley rejected claims he harmed Preston, stating, “I have not done it. I will fight you til the day I die.” He insisted the baby was left alone in the bath briefly before allegedly drowning, contradicting pathologist Dr Alison Armour’s findings of abusive trauma and sexual assault causing death.

Disturbing Evidence

The court heard evidence of multiple injuries, including bruises on Preston’s forehead, throat, mouth and bottom, along with lung bleeding. There were also videos and images taken of the child, some alleged to be indecent, which Varley claimed were innocent attempts at capturing the baby’s life.

Cause Of Death

Dr Armour concluded Preston died from an upper airway obstruction caused by smothering or an object inserted into his mouth shortly before his death. Police questioned Varley about the extensive bruising and abuse, but he declined to provide explanations.

Ongoing Trial

The prosecution alleges a routine pattern of cruelty during Preston’s nearly four months with the couple. The trial continues as the court examines the graphic allegations and conflicting accounts surrounding the tragic death.