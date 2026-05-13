Driver Jailed After Police Chase and Roof Hideout in South Derbyshire

A dangerous driver who fled police in South Derbyshire before trying to hide on a house roof has been jailed for 15 months, Derbyshire Police confirmed. The incident unfolded late on Wednesday, 18 March 2026, during targeted patrols against vehicle crime in the Swadlincote area.

High-speed Chase Details

Officers on patrol as part of Operation Lockheed spotted 23-year-old Travis Hindmarsh driving without insurance through a housing estate near 11pm. Hindmarsh failed to stop and led police on a pursuit through Swadlincote and Newhall, during which he reportedly threw objects from the vehicle.

Crash Ends Pursuit

The chase ended when Hindmarsh’s car collided with a wall and a parked vehicle. He then fled on foot, abandoning a balaclava, mole grips, and a screwdriver at the scene.

Roof Hideout Capture

Police later tracked him to a nearby address linked to the car, where officers found him attempting to hide on the roof of a house. He was arrested at the property.

Charges And Sentence

Hindmarsh, who has no fixed address, was charged with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failing to stop, driving without insurance, and being equipped for theft of motor vehicles. At Derby Crown Court on 27 April 2026, he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving while disqualified, receiving a 15-month prison sentence.

Police Warning To Community

PC Alex Boniface highlighted the dangers Hindmarsh posed, noting he drove at high speeds, mounting pavements while trying to escape. He stressed that the patrols continue under Operation Lockheed to combat vehicle crime and urged the public to report suspicious activity promptly.