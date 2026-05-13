Starmer Backing Miliband’s Net Zero Plan Amid North Sea Silence

Labour leader Keir Starmer has publicly supported Ed Miliband’s push for a faster clean energy transition in the UK with the unveiling of a new Energy Independence Bill during Wednesday’s State Opening of Parliament. The bill aims to ramp up wind, solar, and hydrogen power but notably avoids committing to the future of North Sea oil and gas fields, including Rosebank and Jackdaw, raising crucial questions over UK energy security.

Clean Energy Focus

The flagship Energy Independence Bill commits the government to accelerating the shift to renewables, proposing expanded wind and solar projects alongside a boost for hydrogen power development. It also promises reforms to ease planning for renewable infrastructure and aims to empower regulator Ofgem to crack down on unfair practices within energy brokers.

North Sea Oil Omission

Despite the bill’s ambitious net zero focus, there was no announcement on the contested Rosebank and Jackdaw oil and gas fields. Labour’s stance remains rejecting new licences for oil and gas exploration and maintaining the fracking ban. This silence has drawn criticism from those calling for greater reliance on domestic fossil fuels to shield the UK from volatile global energy prices.

Rising Energy Costs

Energy bills have increased by £190 since Labour took office, despite promises of a £300 cut. Costs are set to rise further with July’s planned energy price cap increase, exacerbated by global tensions such as the conflict in Iran. The government’s statement to “expand the government’s toolkit” to assist low-income households offered no concrete support measures for the looming price hikes.

Green Levies And Landlord Rules

The bill reiterates commitments to shift some green levies from energy bills to general taxation, a move that obscures the true cost to consumers. Private landlords are also facing mandatory investments of up to £10,000 for energy efficiency improvements in their rental properties, aiming to reduce overall energy demand.

Debate Over Energy Security

Miliband and Starmer’s net zero goal targets generating 95% of the UK’s electricity from clean sources by 2030, including renewables, nuclear, and gas with carbon capture. However, critics, including the Tony Blair Institute, argue the government should prioritise cutting energy prices rather than focusing heavily on the speed of the green transition. Opponents warn that abandoning fossil fuel resources amid rising bills risks burdening consumers with costly policies that have yet to deliver savings.