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VIRUS OUTBREAK Brits Stranded on Quarantined Cruise in France After Suspected Virus Death

Brits Stranded on Quarantined Cruise in France After Suspected Virus Death

More than 1,700 passengers and crew, including British travellers, remain stranded on the Ambassador Cruise Line ship Ambition in Bordeaux, France after a suspected virus outbreak. This follows the death of a 92-year-old passenger on May 10 and reports of almost 50 others falling ill with symptoms resembling a contagious gastrointestinal illness. Local authorities have placed the vessel under quarantine while medical teams conduct tests and investigations.

Death Sparks Outbreak Probe

The elderly passenger’s death triggered concern after dozens of passengers began displaying symptoms of nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea. An autopsy is underway to determine the official cause, and health officials are investigating the possibility of a norovirus outbreak, a common cause of stomach flu in confined spaces like cruise ships.

Passengers Held Onboard

Authorities have ordered all guests and crew to remain onboard under directed quarantine measures. Medical staff are providing care to those affected, while enhanced sanitation and prevention protocols have been swiftly implemented across the ship. Shore excursions have been cancelled, and refunds are being offered.

Health Authorities Activated

The Gironde prefecture activated health management protocols suited for contagious outbreaks. Samples collected by medical teams are being tested at Bordeaux University Hospital, with results expected within six hours. The duration of the quarantine remains unclear as investigations continue.

Cruise Line Statement

Ambassador Cruise Line confirmed an increase in cases following the ship’s departure from liverpool/" title="Liverpool" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">Liverpool and reassured passengers that health and safety are a priority. They thanked medical teams for their prompt response and assured that guests will be allowed to disembark once clearance is given by French authorities.

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